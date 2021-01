In an emotional press conference that went on for one-and-a-half hour, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director MD Dr Krishna Ella defended the COVID-19 vaccine developed by his company, which is on a proven vaccine platform. Ella slammed critics and said, "It hurts", and added that his company does not deserve this. He was responding to criticism on Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine that has received restricted emergency use approval even as phase 3 clinical trials are underway.

No efficacy data has been generated on the vaccine so far, concerns over which have been raised by many experts. The approval has come for restricted use in emergency situations, but in "clinical trial mode".

"My oxygen is science, I get energy from science," Ella said. The company has 16 successful vaccines under its portfolio, many others are under development and it supplies vaccines to 123 countries. Ella gave insights into the vaccine clinical trials and shared that the efficacy data will be out by March 2021 and won't be less than 50 percent.

Here are key highlights from Dr Ella's marathon presser:

On what approval in clinical trial mode means

Approval in clinical trial mode means there is no need for placebo. It is an open label where people keep getting vaccinated and are monitored. But when asked about how exactly this will work with Covaxin, Dr Ella clarified, "We still don't know, please give us more time. This is the first such approval that has been granted. We need to get more information from the drug regulator."

On efficacy data from phase 3 trials

"No interim data on efficacy has been submitted to the drug regulator. I am not claiming efficacy now. We cannot open the trial yet (to study efficacy) until second dose is given. We need 146 infected people to unblind our data. We need time to unblind after second dose, we still haven't reached that number,” he explained.

Dr Ella added, "We are confident Covaxin will meet 50 percent efficacy benchmark, it won't be less than that for sure."

In animal challenging model (in monkeys) the vaccine had the best data, strong neutralising antibodies were seen, he said and shared, phase 3 trials were underway and 24,000 people had already been vaccinated.

On vaccine approval only on immunogenicity, safety data and no efficacy data

"[We] have multiple past examples of emergency authorisation based only on immunogenicity data. The 2019 gazette notification on CDSCO guideline for drug and vaccine approval says an emergency approval can be given based on Phase 2 data if the vaccines is on a known and established platform and if Phase 2 trials show good immunogenicity data. Whole virion inactivated vaccine platform is an old, established and proven one. I have immunogenicity data of 1,000 people, the other company [referring to Serum] only submitted immunogenicity data of 100 people," he averred.

Besides, safety data for Covaxin shows less than 10 percent side effects in trials.

"We have validated all our assays in NIV through double blind study. We are under pressure as we are developing vaccine in such a fast pace hence we haven't got time to publish our data in public domain. It takes time. We still have five pre-prints, much more than Serum Institute or Zydus Cadila," Dr Ella said.

On Covaxin as a 'back-up vaccine'

In an angry outburst the CMD said Covaxin was not one. "What is a back-up vaccine, I do not understand. Experts who appear on TV should be responsible on making statements publicly. There is no back up in vaccine. We have the approval," he said.

On vaccine stockpile and government contracts

"Bharat Biotech has 20 million doses manufactured and ready, and the plan is to have 700 million dose capacity in four of our facilities by end-2021. The government is in talks with us on procurement, but no formal decision has been taken as yet. Without disclosing the vaccine price, Ella said, "The vaccine's cost may be higher in the beginning, but it will decrease as scale increases."

On vaccine for children

In phase 3 we are testing vaccine on people above 12 years. We also plan to have clinical trials on children aged 2 to 12 years.

On effectiveness against the UK mutant virus strain