Healthcare Bharat Biotech asked to submit complete phase 2 data of its COVID-19 vaccine before phase 3 trial Updated : October 10, 2020 04:03 PM IST The vaccine candidate — 'Covaxin' — is being indigenously developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to sources, the phase-2 trial of the Covaxin is going on and the second dose is yet to be given to volunteers at some sites.