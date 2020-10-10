  • SENSEX
Bharat Biotech asked to submit complete phase 2 data of its COVID-19 vaccine before phase 3 trial

Updated : October 10, 2020 04:03 PM IST

The vaccine candidate — 'Covaxin' — is being indigenously developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
According to sources, the phase-2 trial of the Covaxin is going on and the second dose is yet to be given to volunteers at some sites.
