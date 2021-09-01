Bharat Biotech aims to produce 10 crore Covaxin doses by December, says CMD Krishna Ella

India has administered almost 66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. Of these, the share of Serum Institute's Covishield stands at around 57.5 crore while Bharat Biotech's Covaxin’s share is less than 8 crore.

However, the management of the Hyderabad-based pharma firm Bharat Biotech is confident that it will be able to ramp up the production of Covaxin significantly in the coming months.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria, the company's CMD Krishna Ella said that if all goes well, Bharat Biotech aims to produce 10 crore Covaxin doses by December.

Ella said, “We are doing our best, we are gearing Hyderabad, geared up now the Ankleshwar Chiron Behring plant also. Bangalore little let down us but now it is back in action. The most important in all these facilities is you need a good facility, good human resources,” he said.

He added that well-trained human resources are required because they need to have the knowledge and 200 tests need to be done on quality control. “For all that you need a best human resource, it is not easy to technology transfer to somebody and ask them to produce, and it is not possible. It is a highly skill oriented job,” Ella explained.

“We have answered every question that WHO wants. It is a procedural issue. They will go through the document. They will ask a lot of questions; we will answer,” he added

Meanwhile, Ella mentioned that the nasal vaccine has not been tested on children at all, it is only for adults as of now. Phase two and three trial is going on right now but nothing real has been thought about it for children, he said, adding that after there is a success, the firm will look at it for children.

“But on Covaxin we have just completed phase two and three, already the trial is completed. The blood samples are going back to the plant and getting analysed. I think by September end we will submit to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) with all the data files,” he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video...