Healthcare
'Better than nothing': Thailand encourages cloth masks amid surgical mask shortage
Updated : March 12, 2020 02:05 PM IST
Thailand, which has reported a total of 70 cases, put surgical masks and sanitizers under its list of controlled goods last month, as the spread of the coronavirus led to shortages in stores.
The shortage of surgical masks prompted the Thai government to approve a 225 million baht ($7 million) budget last week for government agencies to produce 50 million cloth masks in a matter of days for nationwide distribution.
Many Thais answered the government’s call by getting together in small groups at community centres around the country to make masks from cloth and distribute them to others for free.