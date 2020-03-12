  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Delhi-Mumbai airfares down 40-70%; hotel rates crash 18%
Dow confirms bear market
Gold India prices slip amid profit booking
Rupee slips to 17-month low of 74.25 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

'Better than nothing': Thailand encourages cloth masks amid surgical mask shortage

Updated : March 12, 2020 02:05 PM IST

Thailand, which has reported a total of 70 cases, put surgical masks and sanitizers under its list of controlled goods last month, as the spread of the coronavirus led to shortages in stores.
The shortage of surgical masks prompted the Thai government to approve a 225 million baht ($7 million) budget last week for government agencies to produce 50 million cloth masks in a matter of days for nationwide distribution.
Many Thais answered the government’s call by getting together in small groups at community centres around the country to make masks from cloth and distribute them to others for free.
'Better than nothing': Thailand encourages cloth masks amid surgical mask shortage

You May Also Like

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Opening Bell: Nifty opens below 10,000, Sensex plunges 1,600 points

Opening Bell: Nifty opens below 10,000, Sensex plunges 1,600 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement