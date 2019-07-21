#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Healthcare
Business

Bengal mulls using drones to improve healthcare in remote areas

Updated : July 21, 2019 12:54 PM IST

West Bengal government is thinking of using high-tech drones for connecting critical patients with hospitals and to facilitate immediate availability of supplies like blood reports from the labs and so on.
Bengal mulls using drones to improve healthcare in remote areas
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV