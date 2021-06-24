Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk: US health officials

    Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk: US health officials

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Federal officials said on Wednesday they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults. But in an unusual joint statement, top US government health officials, medical organisations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines.

    Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk: US health officials
    Tags
    Next Article

    With new investors, Apollo Hospitals will own 80% in Apollo HealthCo, says Suneeta Reddy

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,551.05 47.90 3.19
    TCS3,364.15 102.75 3.15
    JSW Steel678.30 12.80 1.92
    Larsen1,502.00 22.75 1.54
    HCL Tech987.50 14.60 1.50
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,552.00 49.15 3.27
    TCS3,364.00 101.90 3.12
    HCL Tech987.30 14.60 1.50
    Larsen1,502.80 23.00 1.55
    Tata Steel1,113.50 13.70 1.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,551.05 47.90
    TCS3,364.15 102.75
    JSW Steel678.30 12.80
    Larsen1,502.00 22.75
    HCL Tech987.50 14.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,552.00 49.15
    TCS3,364.00 101.90
    HCL Tech987.30 14.60
    Larsen1,502.80 23.00
    Tata Steel1,113.50 13.70

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2300-0.0400-0.05
    Euro-Rupee88.60800.19600.22
    Pound-Rupee103.64000.14800.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66950.00040.05
    View More