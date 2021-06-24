Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk: US health officials

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Federal officials said on Wednesday they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults. But in an unusual joint statement, top US government health officials, medical organisations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,552.00
|49.15
|3.27
|TCS
|3,364.00
|101.90
|3.12
|HCL Tech
|987.30
|14.60
|1.50
|Larsen
|1,502.80
|23.00
|1.55
|Tata Steel
|1,113.50
|13.70
|1.25
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2300
|-0.0400
|-0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6080
|0.1960
|0.22
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6400
|0.1480
|0.14
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6695
|0.0004
|0.05