The Indian government has asked all hospitals in the country to be ready for COVID-19 patients as the number of positive coronavirus cases are expected to rise in the immediate future.

Senior government officials have repeatedly held discussions with private and government hospitals in the matter, officials told CNBC-TV18. All Hospitals have been advised that they should prepare themselves in such a manner that they can dedicate most of their capacity for COVID-19 cases, officials added.

Some hospitals have also been asked to dedicate their entire facility or build new ones to handle the expected rise in number of positive coronavirus cases.

In his address to the country on March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also advised citizens to postpone all appointments at hospitals, delay surgeries and take medical advice over telephone as much as possible.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex medical lab in the country, on Sunday said that it will start calculating estimate on the best-case scenario and worst-case scenario with respect to the coronavirus situation in India from Tuesday.

While the Indian government and ICMR still maintain that the country is not in community transmission stage yet, they have started restrictive steps like lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

ICMR on Sunday reiterated that isolation is the best possible strategy as of now for India to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It has advised all those who are coming from foreign countries to quarantine themselves at home and stay in a separate room if possible.