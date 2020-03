Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the number of coronavirus cases across the country has doubled in less than a week, warning that "we should be prepared to see a surge in cases, but we must not panic."

Kejriwal in a tweet said we should stand united in fighting against the COVID-19.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases, but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal on Saturday said there is no plan for a lockdown in the city as of now, but the government may go for it if needed, as he limited the public gatherings to five people.