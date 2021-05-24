BCCI to donate 2000 oxygen concentrators to medical organisations battling COVID-19 Updated : May 24, 2021 15:48:07 IST During the first wave, the BCCI had contributed Rs 51 crore to the PM Cares fund last year. Secretary Jay Shah, on his part, said that the BCCI’s contribution could help bridge the gap between demand and supply of oxygen. Published : May 24, 2021 03:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply