  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

BCCI to donate 2000 oxygen concentrators to medical organisations battling COVID-19

Updated : May 24, 2021 15:48:07 IST

During the first wave, the BCCI had contributed Rs 51 crore to the PM Cares fund last year.
Secretary Jay Shah, on his part, said that the BCCI’s contribution could help bridge the gap between demand and supply of oxygen.
BCCI to donate 2000 oxygen concentrators to medical organisations battling COVID-19
Published : May 24, 2021 03:48 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Relief for Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case: Securities Appellate Tribunal imposes interim stay on SEBI penalty order

Relief for Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case: Securities Appellate Tribunal imposes interim stay on SEBI penalty order

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement