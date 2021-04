Battling COVID-19: Ground report on Mumbai's day 1 of 'Break the Chain' restrictions

It is day one of restrictions under ‘Break the Chain’ after COVID curbs were announced in Maharashtra.

It is not like a complete lockdown situation like last year but many restrictions are in place following a surge in the cases. With the new rules set in, railway stations are quite empty as private offices are strictly adhering to work from home.

There is confusion among people over new restrictions as many small stores, vendors are unaware of the curbs. There is also a fear of lockdown resulting in several migrant workers heading to their homes.