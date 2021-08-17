Basket approach best way to look at hospital stocks: Prakash Diwan

Market expert Prakash Diwan is of the view that the best way to approach this space, given that there is a lot of choice, is to take a basket approach. You don't kind of put all your money into just one segment and hope that it works well for you, he said.

Apollo Hospitals and Fortis Health shares gained for a second straight day on Tuesday, rising after their quarterly earnings announcements. Apollo hit a 52-week high. Also within the space, Max Health jumped to a fresh high.

Both Apollo Hospitals and Fortis Health had reported better-than-expected numbers in the June quarter. Brokerages have been positive on the stocks.CLSA has upgraded Apollo to 'outperform' from 'sell' with a target price of Rs 4,420. Credit Suisse has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 4,800. Goldman Sachs has reiterated its 'buy' call on Fortis with a 12-month target price of Rs 295, and raised its EPS estimates for FY22 up to 13 percent. Jeffries has maintained a 'hold' call, but raised its target price to Rs 429.

Key triggers

For Apollo, the key trigger is a possible strategic financial investor for Apollo Health Co. For Fortis, it is the resolution of the outstanding legal issues.

For the hospital space in general, analysts are bullish on prospects such as stabilisation of occupancy, and increasing average revenue per bed in the non-Covid as well as elective categories. There is a pickup in non-Covid-19 and wellness testing in the diagnostics segment, besides sustaining vaccine revenue, and a rise in digital revenues for hospital companies.

Valuations wise, Apollo hospital and Max Health are the more expensive on an FY23 basis, while Fortis is catching up.

Market expert Prakash Diwan is of the view that the best way to approach this space, given that there is a lot of choice, is to take a basket approach. "You don't kind of put all your money into just one segment and hope that it works well for you," he told CNBC-TV18.

According to him, if one were to look at valuations, while Apollo stands out as a stock that is way ahead of the others on all fronts, Max healthcare has great metrics with scalability being the only challenge. Apollo has something that can convert operating leverage into a very long runway, said Diwan.

Moreover, the beat in this quarter for Apollo has come from an improvement in the average revenue per occupied metric. "Anybody with the maximum number of beds will see that continue, right?" he said.

"So from that perspective, Apollo does justify a lot of interest. However, valuations are not as comfortable as you would want and could be really vulnerable for some sort of a profit booking and shakeout," Diwan added.

Meanwhile, there is a small company in the listed space - Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), which is much focused on Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. It is a regional play but the cost of functioning for the company is far lesser and the complex procedures that it is able to do is phenomenal, according to Diwan."It is something that can start throwing up a lot of opportunities for re-rating and appetite within the institutional space as well. So KIMS is probably the one that I would look at going forward but of course not taking away the fact that Apollo and Max Health continue to be leaders, and then set the standards for the industry as well, he said."If we were to straddle between Max and KIMS, you probably have two ends of the spectrum covered," he said.

"Max Health has been a great story for the last 12 months, in the way the company has transformed itself, and the spectrum of services that it offers offer is far more than what it used to do about two years ago, and will continue to grow," Diwan said."Therefore, one probably needs to take a balanced approach, and not just narrow down on only one and say goodbye to the others," he added.

