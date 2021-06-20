Home

    Bars, public parks, gardens to open in Delhi from Monday: DDMA

    Bars, public parks, gardens to open in Delhi from Monday: DDMA

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of bars, public parks and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Prohibited activities and services, including cinemas, gyms, spas among others will remain closed till 5 am on June 28.

    The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of bars, public parks and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions, which were imposed due to the second COVID-19 wave.
    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Sunday stated that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from next week.
    The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to COVID safety measures and all official guidelines and norms, it said. Public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor Yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order.
    Prohibited activities and services, including cinemas, gyms, spas among others will remain closed till 5 am on June 28, it said.
