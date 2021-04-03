Bangladesh to impose 7-day nationwide lockdown amidst spike in COVID-19 cases Updated : April 03, 2021 05:26 PM IST The Bangladesh government on Saturday decided to impose a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday. Factories will remain open and workers can work shifts by following hygiene rules, the report said. Prime Minister's Office issued an 18-point directive, including a ban on all public gatherings in areas with high rates of infections. Published : April 03, 2021 05:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply