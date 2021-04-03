  • SENSEX
Bangladesh to impose 7-day nationwide lockdown amidst spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated : April 03, 2021 05:26 PM IST

The Bangladesh government on Saturday decided to impose a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday.
Factories will remain open and workers can work shifts by following hygiene rules, the report said.
Prime Minister's Office issued an 18-point directive, including a ban on all public gatherings in areas with high rates of infections.
Published : April 03, 2021 05:26 PM IST

