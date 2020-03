Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the country, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

The affected people are aged between 20 and 35 and two of them returned from Italy recently, IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina told reporters.

Meanwhile, Iran's health ministry said on Sunday that total coronavirus cases have risen to 6,566, while the death toll has reached 194, according to state television.

Saudi Arabia's authorities recorded four news cases of the coronavirus, taking the total of infections to 11, the kingdom's health ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

Riyadh restricted land crossings with neighbouring countries on Saturday to commercial trucks only, adding that passenger arrivals will be limited to three airports in the country.

