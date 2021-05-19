B.1.617 variant in Singapore: Key things to know about new COVID-19 strain affecting children

The B.1.617 variant of COVID-19, the first case of which was recorded in Indian last year, has now become a cause of concern in Singapore. The country recorded 333 cases of the new strain on May 17 alone.

Earlier on May 11, the World Health Organization called B.1.617 a “variant of concern” and added that it is likely to have “highest public health implications.”

How Singapore is dealing with the B.1.617 variant?

Fearing that children may contract the new strain, all schools have been shut from May 19 in the island nation. Singapore has also put curbs on public gatherings, banned restaurant dine-ins and shut gyms to contain the spread of the new strain.

Country's education minister Chan Chun Sing told AFP, "Some of these mutations are much more virulent and they seem to attack the younger children." He added that the government is working on a plan to vaccinate all the students under the age of 16 in the country.

Notably, more than one-fifth of Singapore's population has been vaccinated with both the doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Meanwhile in India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 urged the Centre to suspend all air operations with Singapore. Responding to his request, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet, "Kejriwal ji, all international flights have been stopped since March 2020. We have no air bubble with Singapore either."

However, Singapore has dismissed media reports quoting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a very dangerous 'strain of the coronavirus' was prevalent in the city-state, saying there is no truth whatsoever in such assertions.

What is the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19?

According to the WHO, the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 has demonstrated increased transmissibility. This strain is also referred to as the “double mutant” as it carries two mutations — the E484Q and L452R. This, as per the WHO, makes the virus more contagious and better at evading the human body’s defenses.

In some positive news, Bharat Biotech has announced its vaccine Covaxin is effective against the 'aggressively virulent' B.1.167 strain of COVID-19 after a study conducted by the National Institute of Virology of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research showed promising results.

The cases of infections caused by the B.1.617 variant were detected in India for the first time in October last year. In March this year, the government authorities noticed that the variant had become more common in Maharashtra.