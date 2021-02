Wipro founder Azim Premji urged the Narendra Modi government to get the private sector involved to ensure cost-effective and quick vaccination of people in the country.

In an interaction at the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the philanthropist told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the vaccination rate would get a boost if the private sector was allowed to lend a helping hand.

"Vaccines have been developed in record time. Now the key is to deploy and administer it in large proportions. The government is doing the best it can but I suggest that it supplement by involving the private parties," the 75-yearold told Sitharaman.

"There is a possibility that we can get the Serum Institute to supply vaccine at about 300 per shot, and hospitals, private nursing homes can administer this at a cost of Rs 100 a shot. So, within Rs 400 a shot, it is possible to do mass vaccination of the population. I think if government were to engage the private industry quickly, we can be sure of achieving a coverage of 500 million people within 60 days. That's a practicality. And I think it is very important that government considers this as a major supplementation to the effort," he added.

Premji donated Rs 7,904 crore in 2020 in the fight against COVID-19.

He highlighted that the pandemic was a "wake up call" to fix fundamental issues of public systems such as health, and changing the structure of society to become more equal and just.

On February 20, the IT czar said that companies should not be legally mandated to engage in corporate social responsibility (CSR) as such contributions to society need to "come from within".