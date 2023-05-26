English
    Ministry of AYUSH and AIIMS collaborate to integrate traditional treatments for schizophrenia, cancer and more

    By News18.com  May 26, 2023 12:44:17 PM IST (Published)

    From schizophrenia to cancers, haemorrhoids, auto-immune conditions, depression, and more — the Ministry of AYUSH has selected six specialities to integrate with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across India, News18 has learnt.

    Once set up, the patients will either come directly to the registration counter or via online registration apart from the reference from the existing outpatient department (OPD) or admitted patients in the same hospital.
    The move is driven by the central government’s announcement in February where it unfolded its plan for setting up a separate wing for integrative medicine, calling it an approach that combines conventional medicine with traditional treatments, in all the medical colleges and hospitals.
