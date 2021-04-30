COVID-19: AYUSH-64 drug useful in treating mild to moderate coronavirus cases, says Ayush Ministry Updated : April 30, 2021 09:27:23 IST It is useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care. Initially the drug was developed for malaria in the year 1980 and now is repurposed for COVID-19. In all the clinical studies, the drug was found to be well-tolerated and found clinically safe. Published : April 30, 2021 09:18 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply