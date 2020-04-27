  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Ayurveda quiet yet powerful armed forces against COVID-19

Updated : April 27, 2020 01:45 PM IST

Ayurveda also offers guidelines for food during epidemics, stressing that we should keep our guts clean.
Decoctions at sunrise and sunset are a ritual for cleaning the nasal passages by stimulating the bitter taste buds, which turns on the airway's immune machinery.
Ayurveda quiet yet powerful armed forces against COVID-19

You May Also Like

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement