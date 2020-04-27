Healthcare Ayurveda quiet yet powerful armed forces against COVID-19 Updated : April 27, 2020 01:45 PM IST Ayurveda also offers guidelines for food during epidemics, stressing that we should keep our guts clean. Decoctions at sunrise and sunset are a ritual for cleaning the nasal passages by stimulating the bitter taste buds, which turns on the airway's immune machinery. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365