Awaiting clarity from govt on boosters, Covovax; inventory plenty: Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla , the chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India on Monday said the company had plenty of inventory of the Covishield vaccines and it's was waiting for clarity from the Indian government on the booster Covid-19 doses and Covovax vaccine for children.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Poonawalla said that SII was on "standby" to restart Covishield production if orders came in. "Production of Covishield was stopped in December 2021 and it will be restarted if orders come in," he said.

At present, the Serum Institute of India has an inventory of 200 million Covishield doses, he said.

Talking about the Covovax production, he said the SII would take its review in a quarter based on its demand.

"SII will produce 100 million doses of Covovax from April 1 for Europe, India, Africa," he said.

Poonawalla said that he invested over Rs 10,000 crore in setting up vaccine capacity through the pandemic.

"Serum Institute of India now has the capacity to produce 4 billion vaccines, including non-Covid vaccines. It has produced 1.9 billion doses of Covishield, so far and 1.7 billion doses of Covishield have been delivered to more than 70 countries," he said.

SII has manufactured and delivered 40 million doses of Covovax to Europe and Australia, Poonawalla said.

Earlier this month, India's drug regulator g ranted restricted emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 years age group, subject to certain conditions, official sources said on Wednesday. It was the fourth vaccine to receive the regulator's nod for use among those below 18 years.

In December last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed Covovax as the ninth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use with an aim to increase the access to vaccination in lower-income countries. P oonawalla had hailed the WHO's approval for emergency use of Covovax vaccine "as yet another milestone" in the fight against COVID-19.

Also Read: