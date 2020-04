The Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday said that an average of 4.5 percent samples are testing positive for COVID-19 in India and the percentage has remained similar before and during the lockdown.

"Current situation is stable. Average 4.5 percent samples are testing positive for coronavirus. You can say we have been able to flatten the curve but it is difficult to comment on the topic of COVID-19 peak," ICMR's Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said.

"The situation has not worsened as of now because if we look at testing, India did 14,915 tests on March 23 and did more than 5 lakh tests on April 22 so testing has increased 33 times in 30 days and at the same time we have been able to contain the rate of positive cases during pre-lockdown and now," CK Mishra, environment secretary and a member of one of the empowered groups on COVID-19, said.

Read: Ready for any review by ICMR, say Chinese testing kit manufacturers

Currently, India has 325 laboratories which are conducting tests for novel coronavirus as compared to 100 labs at the beginning of the lockdown.

"Preparation has to be in much higher order given some of the projections that we have, given the limitations that we have in our health system. Focus is on ramping up hospital capacities in districts," Mishra added.

As of 4 pm on April 23, total 4,257 patients had been discharged, taking the recovery rate to 19.89 percent and 12 districts have not seen any positive case in last 28 days, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, said.

The districts that have not seen a single positive case in 28 days are Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka), Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand), Pratapgarh (Rajasthan), Chitradurga (Karnataka), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Imphal West (Manipur), Aizawl West (Mizoram), Bhadradari Kothagudem (Telangana), Pilibhit (UP), SBS Nagar (Punjab) & South Goa (Goa).