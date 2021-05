Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms requiring oxygen support can now contact auto-ambulances for reaching a hospital as 10 such modified three-wheelers were launched in Delhi. Launched by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in association with TYCIA Foundation on Tuesday, these autorickshaw-turned-ambulances are equipped with an oxygen cylidner and a sanitiser, a statement said. Their drivers wear PPE kits.

These auto-ambulances have been started with an objective to ensure that patients with mild symptoms and having oxygen levels between 85 to 90 can reach nearby hospitals in time, a statement said. The auto-ambulance services can be booked through two numbers -- 9818430043 and 011-41236614. There are plans to bring 20 more such auto-ambulances on the national capitals' roads.