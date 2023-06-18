Autistic Pride Day: A look at global achievers with autism

Autistic Pride Day was first celebrated in 2005 by Aspies For Freedom (AFF), a community that works towards spreading awareness about autism.
“Though devastating at first, autism isn’t the end of the world. It’s the beginning of a whole new one”— this quote perfectly describes that autistic people also have the right to be treated with dignity and respect. Those suffering from autism have been subjected to discrimination for a long time.
Autistic Pride Day is observed on June 18 to increase awareness about this condition. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems interacting socially and have restricted or repetitive interests.
Autistic Pride Day was first celebrated in 2005 by Aspies For Freedom (AFF), a community that works towards spreading awareness about autism. This community had selected June 18 as the date for Autistic Pride Day for a special reason — it was the birthday of the group's youngest member at the time. AFF had modeled the celebration of this day on the Gay Pride Movement.
Autistic Pride Day: The Significance
Autistic Pride Day aims to emphasise the point that people suffering from autism are and will always remain an integral part of society. It educates people about the problems that affect autistic patients. One should always treat autistic patients with respect and empathy if one wants to make them feel at ease. This day also puts forward the demand for equal opportunities for those on the autism spectrum.
Despite all the challenges and social discrimination, there are many global achievers who have set an example in society despite their autistic condition.
Global achievers with autism
Autistic Pride Day: The Significance
