Autistic Pride Day: A look at global achievers with autism

“Though devastating at first, autism isn’t the end of the world. It’s the beginning of a whole new one”— this quote perfectly describes that autistic people also have the right to be treated with dignity and respect. Those suffering from autism have been subjected to discrimination for a long time.

Autistic Pride Day is observed on June 18 to increase awareness about this condition. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems interacting socially and have restricted or repetitive interests.

Autistic Pride Day was first celebrated in 2005 by Aspies For Freedom (AFF), a community that works towards spreading awareness about autism. This community had selected June 18 as the date for Autistic Pride Day for a special reason — it was the birthday of the group's youngest member at the time. AFF had modeled the celebration of this day on the Gay Pride Movement.

Autistic Pride Day: The Significance

Autistic Pride Day aims to emphasise the point that people suffering from autism are and will always remain an integral part of society. It educates people about the problems that affect autistic patients. One should always treat autistic patients with respect and empathy if one wants to make them feel at ease. This day also puts forward the demand for equal opportunities for those on the autism spectrum.

Despite all the challenges and social discrimination, there are many global achievers who have set an example in society despite their autistic condition.

Global achievers with autism

Dan Aykroyd- In 2013, legendary comedian Aykroyd of The Ghostbusters fame told Daily Mail that he was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome in the 1980s. Asperger's is now considered part of ASD. It is no longer diagnosed as a separate condition.

Stanley Kubrick- It is considered that American filmmaker Kubrick was on the autism spectrum, although he was never officially diagnosed.

Nikola Tesla: The inventor of the alternating-current electrical system had shown many signs of autism, such as several phobias, light and sound sensitivity, obsession with numeric three, and social ineptitude.

Bobby Fischer: World Chess Champion and Grandmaster Bobby Fischer is also believed to have had Asperger’s Syndrome. He was also suspected to have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.