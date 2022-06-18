Autistic Pride Day: A day with a difference

Autistic Pride Day is celebrated on June 18 every year across the world to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and to move society away from discrimination and stigma associated with the condition. A significant aspect of Autistic Pride Day is that it is run by people with autism. The day aims to spread the message that those with autism are not diseased but different from others.

History

Autistic Pride Day was first observed by the online community Aspies for Freedom (AFF) in 2005 to give autistic people the opportunity to celebrate their neurodiversity and differences. A number of events are organised to mark the day and autistic people and families share their success stories. Over the years, the day gained popularity and grew into a global event that is extensively celebrated both online and offline. Meetings, days out, picnics, walks and week-long gatherings are held to celebrate Autistic Pride Day.

Significance

Autism, a complex neurological disorder, impacts the development of a child and manifests itself as impairment in social interaction, restricted interests, communication and repetitive behaviour. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about one in 100 children has autism.

“Autism Pride Day is important because it helps people recognise the plus side of having the condition,” Down to Earth quoted Amarbar Biswal, a human rights activist, as saying.

According to Biswal, autism does not mean a person cannot succeed in life, but means the person has the potential to do something no one else can.

The significance of Autistic Pride Day is to help parents and society understand the hidden talents and strengths of those with autism.

Quotes

“It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a child with autism to raise the consciousness of the village.”

“I am different, not less.”

“Behaviour is communication. Change the environment and behaviours will change.”

“Autistic is not a bad word, but people’s mentality is terrible.”