Authorities in Kashmir fear more COVID-19 cases than reported as people hid travel history

Updated : March 25, 2020 03:23 PM IST

Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, deputy commissioner, Srinagar, said that the administration was flooded with messages about people concealing travel history, apparently to avoid undergoing mandatory quarantine.
