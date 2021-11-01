Australia recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for travellers

The Australian government on Monday recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status against COVID-19, said Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO

The development came as Australia reopened its borders for the first time in nearly 20 months. Australia has already recognised Serum Institute of India's Covishield. "Today, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator TGA said.

The recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin , and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV. In recent weeks, the TGA has obtained additional information demonstrating these vaccines provide protection and potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19

The supporting information has been provided to the TGA from the vaccine sponsor and/or the World Health Organisation . The development means many citizens of China and India and other countries where these vaccines have been widely deployed will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

With inputs from PTI