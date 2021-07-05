Home

    Aurobindo's move to transfer injectables unit to subsidiary will unlock value, drive growth: JP Morgan

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Aurobindo Pharma has guided to increasing Gx injectables revenue to $700 million in three years from $400 million in FY21, aided by its pending pipeline and products under development.

    Aurobindo’s move to transfer injectables unit to subsidiary will unlock value, drive growth: JP Morgan
    Aurobindo Pharma’s recent decision to transfer its largest injectables facility (Unit 4) to its wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities will not only result in creating a unit with all of the $400 million Gx injectables business but the decision will also enable in attaining efficiency and focus needed to achieve the $700 million revenue over two-three years.
    Global brokerage JP Morgan believes this move will create an entity for potential value unlocking in the future.
    Even at a steep discount to other listed injectables-focused players, the business's high profitability and rapid growth would imply a value of $5.5 billion.
    Gx injectables revenue is expected to increase to $700 million in three years from $400 million in FY21, aided by its pending pipeline and products under development.
    Further, the commissioning of the US injectables capacity and Vizag plant should help accelerate medium-term growth, the brokerage noted.
    While the residual business will have mid-high teens margins, the brokerage believes the growth pipeline from API investments, biosimilars, and respiratory is not factored into estimates and residual valuation of 4-6x EV/EBITDA.
    The potential opportunity from injectables (and even the API business in the future) provides significant upside from current levels, it said.
    Even assuming a generics business multiple of 8-9x, Aurobindo Pharma’s business could be valued at Rs 1,300-1,400 per share, assuming the elevated R&D spend but not the upside from the pipeline investment, it said.
    JPMorgan has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,100 per share, based on 9.5x EV/EBITDA, a marginal premium to the long-term average of global generics peers, given the company's growth outlook, margin and better balance sheet.
    Tags
