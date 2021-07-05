Aurobindo’s move to transfer injectables unit to subsidiary will unlock value, drive growth: JP Morgan

Aurobindo Pharma’s recent decision to transfer its largest injectables facility (Unit 4) to its wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities will not only result in creating a unit with all of the $400 million Gx injectables business but the decision will also enable in attaining efficiency and focus needed to achieve the $700 million revenue over two-three years.

Global brokerage JP Morgan believes this move will create an entity for potential value unlocking in the future.

Even at a steep discount to other listed injectables-focused players, the business's high profitability and rapid growth would imply a value of $5.5 billion.

Gx injectables revenue is expected to increase to $700 million in three years from $400 million in FY21, aided by its pending pipeline and products under development.

Further, the commissioning of the US injectables capacity and Vizag plant should help accelerate medium-term growth, the brokerage noted.

While the residual business will have mid-high teens margins, the brokerage believes the growth pipeline from API investments, biosimilars, and respiratory is not factored into estimates and residual valuation of 4-6x EV/EBITDA.

The potential opportunity from injectables (and even the API business in the future) provides significant upside from current levels, it said.

Even assuming a generics business multiple of 8-9x, Aurobindo Pharma’s business could be valued at Rs 1,300-1,400 per share, assuming the elevated R&D spend but not the upside from the pipeline investment, it said.