Aurobindo Pharma working on COVID-19 vaccine; Shortlisted for BIRAC funding

Updated : August 07, 2020 11:57 AM IST

The company is developing Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV). The global market size of the product is USD 6.2 billion. 
The company has successfully completed the Phase-I and Phase II studies.
Phase-III clinical study is expected to be initiated by December 2020. The final product would be launched by the end of FY22, Aurobindo said.
