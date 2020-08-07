Business Aurobindo Pharma working on COVID-19 vaccine; Shortlisted for BIRAC funding Updated : August 07, 2020 11:57 AM IST The company is developing Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV). The global market size of the product is USD 6.2 billion. The company has successfully completed the Phase-I and Phase II studies. Phase-III clinical study is expected to be initiated by December 2020. The final product would be launched by the end of FY22, Aurobindo said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply