Aurobindo Pharma to transfer antibiotic API division to Apitoria Pharma

Turnover of the Antibiotic API Division for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, was Rs 1,304.72 crores (including inter-unit sales of Rs 333.66 crores). The net external sales represented 10.68% of the reported turnover of the Company on a standalone basis, as of that date.

Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said that the company’s board has approved the transfer of its antibiotic active pharmaceutical ingredients' (API) division to its wholly-owned subsidiary Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd, by way of a slump sale through a business transfer agreement.

The company says this transfer will be done for a lump sum consideration of Rs502.62 crore. This consideration is based on the financial statements of the Antibiotic API Division as of December 31, 2022 (on a cash-free basis).

It also said that the sale is estimated to be completed in the first/second quarter of 2023-24 (April-March).

The slump sale has been proposed because the antibiotic API Division and other businesses in the company have different gross and net margins. Further, the risk factors, such as regulatory risks, involved in both segments are largely different. Aurobindo Pharma says, given the different risk returns and different margins for these divisions, the company’s management believes segregation would lead to better value creation for all the stakeholders.

Aurobindo Pharma's antibiotic active pharmaceutical ingredients' division includes Unit V, located in Telangana and Unit XVII, located in Andhra Pradesh.

The net worth of the Antibiotic API Division proposed to be transferred is INR 467.46 crores as of December 31, 2022.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Friday ended up 1.30 percent at Rs 516.25 on the National Stock Exchange.