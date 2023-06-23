Aurobindo Pharma unit signs sub-licensing agreement to develop and market bone marrow cancer drug

Eugia Pharma's Medchal unit in Telangana's Malkajgiri district will be manufacturing the said drug.

Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. has entered into a voluntary sub-licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to develop and market Nilotinib capsules, originally developed by Novartis. The drug is used in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which is a cancer of the bone marrow and is an uncommon type of cancer.

The company will develop and market the drug in 44 low and middle-income countries (LMIC), including the seven countries where patents on the product are pending or in force.

Eugia Pharma's Medchal unit in Telangana's Malkajgiri district will be manufacturing the said drug. Aurobindo said that its unit has adequate capacities of world class standards, to meet the global demand for the product across the licensed territory.

These are the first sublicense agreements that the Medicines Patent Pool has signed for a cancer treatment that will be made available in LMIC countries through this license. "The product will be a good addition to Aurobindo's Oncology portfolio and will further strengthen our leadership in the generic oncology medicine space," K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma said.

Reddy further said that the company will aim to start supply of the product at the earliest and help reduce the risk of CML in certain patients.

Among the 30 analysts that track Aurobindo Pharma, 23 of them have a buy recommendation, six say hold, while one analyst has a reduce rating.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma are trading at the day's high, up nearly 2.5 percent at Rs 687.45. The stock has gained nearly 60 percent so far on a year-to-date basis and is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 692. Shares are also the best performers on the Nifty Pharma index so far in 2023.