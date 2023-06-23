Aurobindo Pharma unit signs sub-licensing agreement to develop and market bone marrow cancer drug

Eugia Pharma's Medchal unit in Telangana's Malkajgiri district will be manufacturing the said drug.

Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. has entered into a voluntary sub-licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to develop and market Nilotinib capsules, originally developed by Novartis. The drug is used in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which is a cancer of the bone marrow and is an uncommon type of cancer.

The company will develop and market the drug in 44 low and middle-income countries (LMIC), including the seven countries where patents on the product are pending or in force.

Eugia Pharma's Medchal unit in Telangana's Malkajgiri district will be manufacturing the said drug. Aurobindo said that its unit has adequate capacities of world class standards, to meet the global demand for the product across the licensed territory.