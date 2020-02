Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rallied in double digits on Wednesday after the company received the Establishment Inspection Report with Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI) status from the US drug regulator. The USFDA issued the report after concluding an inspection at the drug manufacturer’s key injectable plant Unit 4 in Hyderabad.

The street was expecting a more severe classification such as an Official Action Indicated, which would mean higher chances of a Warning Letter and greater delay in new approvals. The plant was issued 14 observations in a ten-day-long inspection in November 2019.

To put the news into perspective, it is important to understand the types of classifications by the USFDA.

There are three types of classifications by the US drug regulator, which categorises a facility within 90 days of finishing an inspection. The most benign classification of the three is No Action Indicated or NAI which as per the USFDA means no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection. An NAI categorisation means the plant is compliant, and business continues as usual.

The second classification is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) which means objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection but the drug regulator is not recommending any administrative or regulatory action. A VAI classification means the company will complete remediation themselves and the USFDA might re-inspect the facility.

The last category is Official Action Indicated or OAI, which is the most severe and serious. An OAI means objectionable conditions were found and sanctions on the regulatory and administrative front are indicated. An OAI categorisation means the plant will need to be re-inspected by the USFDA and the probability of escalation to a Warning Letter is high.

Sigh of relief

A VAI classification still means that the company has observations which will need to be remediated as per the satisfaction of the USFDA to receive new approvals but it is easier to address this issue. Aurobindo in their Q3 earnings call had guided for remediation work to be completed at Unit 4 by April / May of this year.

The relief also stemmed from the fact that Unit 4, which manufactures injectables and ophthalmic drugs, is an important plant for the company. The plant has 47 new drugs filed, which comprise around 30 percent of overall filings. The plant contributed to around 9-10 percent of US sales in FY19 and 50-60 percent of total injectable drug sales in FY19. The company’s injectable sales in FY19 were at $213m. Aurobindo has around 15 products up for approval in the next one year from Unit 4.

While VAI status for Unit 4 is a shot in the arm for Aurobindo on the compliance front, can one say that the company is returning to its old glory of strong compliance? Industry experts are adopting a wait-and-watch approach as a lot depends on the resolution of some pending USFDA issues. For example, the company’s oral solid dosage plant, Unit 7, was classified as OAI in January 2020. The drugmaker says it is working on a resolution for the facility. Its Unit 11 was issued a Warning Letter in July 2019 for which it is awaiting a re-inspection, and lastly, two other facilities -- Unit 1 and Unit 9 -- have been categorised as OAI since May 2019.