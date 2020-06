Aurobindo Pharma’s financials for the quarter ended March were broadly ahead of analyst estimates. Against expectations of a 10-11 percent growth, the company’s sales grew 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 6158 crore with all its markets turning in a good performance.

Aurobindo gets 92 percent of sales from international markets and only 8 percent from the domestic market. Growth in US sales--which accounts of half of international sales--was 20 percent in rupee terms, to Rs 2990 crore. In constant currency terms, US sales were up 17 percent to $413 million.

Among other geographies, Europe was up 26 percent year-on-year and growth markets up 30 percent. Segment wise, the anti retro viral segment saw a steady growth of 30 percent. The only segment that underperformed was the active pharma ingredients, which declined by over 17 percent.

Margins for the company were steady at 21.4 percent versus expectations of 20 percent. R&D spend for the company during the quarter stood at around 4 percent of sales at Rs 239 crore. The net profit for the company was much higher than expectations at Rs 849 crore versus expectations of over Rs 670 crore, helped by strong topline growth

A few factors that stood out were the performance of the injectable business in the US. Sales of the injectable segment declined of 23 percent quarter-on-quarter to $58 million. On the positive side, the company reduced debt by $87 million sequentially to $359 million with the net debt to EBITDA ratio improving to 0.16 times vs 0.36 times in FY19. Meanwhile, the company has also decided to hive off its biosimilar unit into a separate subsidiary.

While Aurobindo has delivered in terms of its Q4 performance, gains are likely to be tempered due to the outperformance the stock has already seen this year. With a 60 percent appreciation so far this year, Aurobindo shares have outpaced a 25 percent rally in the Pharma Index. The reason for the outperformance is mainly because of one of the company’s key units, Unit 4, was cleared by the US Drug Regulator. This cleared the uncertainty of a possible regulatory action hence the fear of delayed approvals and lower US sales. The other reason was the $900 million deal with Sandoz being called off. Aurobindo was to purchase Sandoz’s US dermatology portfolio and three manufacturing units for $1 billion in a deal announced in September 2018. It was initially interpreted as boosting Aurobindo’s growth in the US but when it was called off in April 2020, the market perceived it as a debt concerns receding especially in uncertain times.