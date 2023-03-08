English
Aurobindo Pharma gets final USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug

Mar 8, 2023 11:15:18 AM IST

Eugia Pharma Specialities has received a total of 155 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) nods, which is inclusive of 9 tentative approvals.

Aurobindo Pharma, on March 8, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture and market lenalidomide capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg.

The drug is a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Revlimid capsules. The product is expected to be a volume specific launch in October 2023. Lenalidomide capsules are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Multiple Myeloma, in combination with Dexamethasone.
With this approval from the US FDA, Eugia Pharma Specialities has received a total of 155 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) nods, which is inclusive of 9 tentative approvals.
On Tuesday, Zydus Lifesciences also received final approval from the USFDA for the Lenalidomide capsules but for the 2.5 mg and 20 mg forms. The drug had annual sales of $183 million in the US as per IQVIA data for the 12-months ending December 2022.
Also Read | Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for irregular heartbeats treatment capsules
On February 14, the US FDA had classified Aurobindo Pharma’s API Unit-IX in Telangana, as voluntary action indicated (VAI) following an inspection of the unit from from November 10 to November 18, 2022.
The stock is currently trading with gains of nearly 1 percent at Rs 471.15 per share.
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Mar 8, 2023 11:14 AM IST
