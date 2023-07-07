Aurobindo Pharma arm gets exclusive rights for monoclonal antibody ustekinumab's biosimilar

Ustekinumab is used for treating Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 746.45, down by Rs 15.10, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.

Drug major Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Friday, July 7, said its wholly-owned subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics Private has signed an exclusive licence agreement with the US-based BioFactura to commercialise BFI-751, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab).

Ustekinumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody that works by blocking both interleukins IL-12 and IL-23 and is used for treating Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

The global drug sales of ustekinumab stood at close to $10 billion in 2022, presenting a significant opportunity with a good number of indications and a wider use, the company said in an exchange filing.

Under the terms of the agreement, CuraTeQ has been granted exclusive licence rights to commercialise BFI-751 in all major regulated markets including the US, EU, UK, Canada, ANZ, and certain other semi-regulated and emerging markets worldwide.

Additionally, CuraTeQ will have global manufacturing rights for this product, which will be produced at CuraTeQ facilities in Hyderabad , India, the company said.

BioFactura plans to begin a global phase 3 trial of the product as the next logical milestone in development. CuraTeQ intends to file this product in India and other emerging markets as early as in 2024 and the regulated markets filing is expected to begin in 2026.

Dr Satakarni Makkapati, CEO of Biologics, Vaccines, and Peptides, said BioFactura has demonstrated bio-equivalence of BFI-751 vs US and

EU registered originator product Stelara in a three-arm phase 1 study conducted in 200 plus healthy subjects.

"We are excited by the prospect of this ustekinumab biosimilar advancing to phase 3 clinical studies in the due course of time. Ustekinumab fits into our expanding immunology products portfolio very well and we will use our presence across key markets to commercialise this product," Makkapati said.

Darryl Sampey, President and CEO of BioFactura, said the development of its BFI-751 biosimilar to Stelara has been an all-encompassing endeavour, which led to the impressive clinical results of its pivotal bio-comparability trial.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 746.45, down by Rs 15.10, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.