Aurobindo Pharma arm gets exclusive rights for monoclonal antibody ustekinumab's biosimilar

Drug major Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Friday, July 7, said its wholly-owned subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics Private has signed an exclusive licence agreement with the US-based BioFactura to commercialise BFI-751, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab).

Ustekinumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody that works by blocking both interleukins IL-12 and IL-23 and is used for treating Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

The global drug sales of ustekinumab stood at close to $10 billion in 2022, presenting a significant opportunity with a good number of indications and a wider use, the company said in an exchange filing.