Aurobindo Pharma arm gets exclusive rights for monoclonal antibody ustekinumab's biosimilar

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets exclusive rights for monoclonal antibody ustekinumab's biosimilar

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets exclusive rights for monoclonal antibody ustekinumab's biosimilar
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 7, 2023 8:32:46 PM IST (Updated)

Ustekinumab is used for treating Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 746.45, down by Rs 15.10, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.

Drug major Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Friday, July 7, said its wholly-owned subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics Private has signed an exclusive licence agreement with the US-based BioFactura to commercialise BFI-751, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab).

Ustekinumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody that works by blocking both interleukins IL-12 and IL-23 and is used for treating Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.
The global drug sales of ustekinumab stood at close to $10 billion in 2022, presenting a significant opportunity with a good number of indications and a wider use, the company said in an exchange filing.
