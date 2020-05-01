Economy At Asia's biggest veg market, show goes on despite increasing Covid-19 cases Updated : May 01, 2020 07:40 AM IST While buyers think twice in entering Azadpur Mandi, hundreds of truckers carrying fruits from Kashmir or remote places in Himachal Pradesh, brave the pandemic to earn a livelihood. The labourers who offload the goods from trucks and later load them into smaller vehicles have been provided masks. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365