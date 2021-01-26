  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

At 9102, India records lowest COVID-19 spike in 7 months

Updated : January 26, 2021 11:30 AM IST

The death toll remained below 300-mark for the past 29 days.
For the past 19 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections.
As per the Ministry's data, 1,03,45,985 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 1,77,266 active cases.
At 9102, India records lowest COVID-19 spike in 7 months

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus Latest Updates: 9,102 new COVID-19 cases in India, 117 more deaths; active cases at 1,77,266

Coronavirus Latest Updates: 9,102 new COVID-19 cases in India, 117 more deaths; active cases at 1,77,266

Irdai asks insurers to offer standard annuity product Saral Pension from April 1

Irdai asks insurers to offer standard annuity product Saral Pension from April 1

L&T Q3FY21 operationally stronger than expectations but revenue down 1.8%

L&T Q3FY21 operationally stronger than expectations but revenue down 1.8%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement