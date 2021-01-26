Healthcare At 9102, India records lowest COVID-19 spike in 7 months Updated : January 26, 2021 11:30 AM IST The death toll remained below 300-mark for the past 29 days. For the past 19 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections. As per the Ministry's data, 1,03,45,985 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 1,77,266 active cases. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply