Researchers at the University of Oxford have said that the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed jointly by the university and the British–Swedish pharmaceutical company, can drastically cut the transmission of COVID-19 virus.

According to a New York Times report, the study revealed that not only does the vaccine protect people from serious illness and death, but substantially slows the transmission of the virus.

The report added that researchers, after measuring the impact on transmission -- by swabbing participants every week seeking to detect signs of the virus -- found a 67 percent reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated.

"We now know that the Oxford vaccine also reduces transmission and that will help us all get out of this pandemic…(this) should give everyone confidence that this jab works not only to keep you safe but to keep you from passing on the virus to others," Matt Hancock, Health Secretary of Britain told BBC.

Data further strengthened the credibility and support of the AstraZeneca vaccine. A study from 2020 found that the vaccine was 62 percent effective when given as two standard-strength doses and thus placing the vaccine's efficacy at 90 percent when the first dose of the vaccine was given at half-strength.