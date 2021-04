Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO said British-Swedish vaccine maker, AstraZeneca has sent Pune-based SII a legal notice over delays in the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I cannot comment on the legal notice as it is confidential, but we are examining all avenues to amicably manage and resolve legal disputes over contractual obligations that Serum Institute is not able to fulfil due to its prioritisation of Indian supplies,” he told Business Standard.

The Indian government is aware of the legal notice, Poonawala added.

The notice came after SII failed to meet its delivery obligations to the UK and other countries as a part of the Covax program. It attributed the delay to the Indian government's decision to halt the export of the vaccine to prioritise domestic needs temporarily.

“We are hoping this is a temporary measure. Once the situation in India cools off, (vaccine) exports can pick up the pace. In two months, we can review all things based on the situation in India, so that we end up doing what is good for India and the globe,” he said.