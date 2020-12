AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it would sell rights to its cholesterol drug, Crestor, to German pharmaceutical company Grünenthal GmbH for an upfront payment of USD 320 million. AstraZeneca, which is among the front-runners in the race to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, has been trying to focus on its cancer drug portfolio as it streamlines its business.

The deal will give Grünenthal rights to sell Crestor and associated medicines in more than 30 countries in Europe, except the UK and Spain, AstraZeneca said.

AstraZeneca will continue to manufacture and supply the drug to Grünenthal during a transition period and will continue to sell it in other regions, including North America and China, it said.