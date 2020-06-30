  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

AstraZeneca says Brazil still to close virus vaccine deal

Updated : June 30, 2020 08:54 AM IST

The Brazilian government said the total deal is for 100 million doses for a country of about 210 million residents.
The Brazilian government said the first to get the Oxford shots would be high-risk groups such as the elderly, people with comorbidities and health and security professionals.
AstraZeneca says Brazil still to close virus vaccine deal

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC imposes Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC imposes Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

CLSA says 1- to 2-year repayment extension better than deep corporate loan restructuring

CLSA says 1- to 2-year repayment extension better than deep corporate loan restructuring

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement