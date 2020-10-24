  • SENSEX
AstraZeneca resumes US COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same

Updated : October 24, 2020 09:56 AM IST

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday.
