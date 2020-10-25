Healthcare AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial in US; Johnson & Johnson prepares for the same Updated : October 25, 2020 10:33 AM IST AstraZeneca, one of the leading vaccine developers, paused its U.S. trial on September 6. Both companies have contracts to provide vaccine to the United States and other governments if they are cleared by regulators. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.