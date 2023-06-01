AstraZeneca gets nod to import tremelimumab concentrate for liver tumour treatment

The pharma company got the approval from t heCentral Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services. Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd ended at Rs 3,500.00, down by Rs 58.55, or 1.65 percent on the BSE.
Pharma major AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Thursday, June 1, said it has received the nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, to import tremelimumab (Imjudo) concentrate.
The company said it received permission in Form CT20 to import for sale and distribution tremelimumab (Imjudo) concentrate for infusion of 20 mg/ml (25 mg/1.25 ml and 300 mg/15 ml presentations in single-dose vials) administered through the intravenous route, according to a regulatory filing.
Tremelimumab (Imjudo) in combination with durvalumab (Imfinzi) is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), it said. Unresectable HCC is defined as a liver tumour not eligible for resection therapy given the extent of disease.
The receipt of this permission paves the way for the launch of tremelimumab (Imjudo) solution of 20 mg/ml (25 mg/1.25 ml and 300 mg/15 ml presentations in single-dose vials) in India for the specified indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any, it added.
