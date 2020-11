British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for COVID-19, developed along with the University of Oxford, is up 90 percent effective, adding to the number of recent breakthroughs against the disease caused by novel coronavirus.

The AstraZeneca vaccine (labelled AZD1222 in trials), which will be manufactured in partnership with Pune’s Serum Institute, is also expected to be among the cheapest, costing a few dollars.

“One dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90 percent when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart. Another dosing regimen showed 62 percent efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70 percent,” the company said in a statement.”

This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” Pascal Soriot, Astra’s chief executive, said in a statement.