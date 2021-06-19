AstraZeneca chief investigator says Covishield dosage gap in India "makes sense"

As India prepares to vaccinate all adults for free from June 21, the debate around the dosage gap for Covishield – 12 to 16 weeks – continues to rage. Many experts have pointed out that India needs to shorten the gap between the two doses of Covishield to ensure a high immune response.

The gap between both the doses of Covaxin, another COVID-19 vaccine, however, has remained unchanged.

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, sold under the brand name of Covishield in India, is being produced by the Pune-based Serum Insitute of India (SII).

Professor Andrew Pollard, the chief investigator of the AstraZeneca vaccine trials, has supported the revision and said India's vaccine policy was aimed towards ensuring that the maximum number of people received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Dr Pollard said the effectiveness of Covishield significantly increased after 2-3 months, therefore, waiting for those many months for the second dose makes sense.

On May 13, the Centre had announced that it was increasing the gap between the two doses of Covishield from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks.

Controversy erupted when the scientists from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), who make up 3 out of the 14 "core members" of NTAGI, said the government had extended the gap without their agreement and without any scientific basis.

The Centre had dismissed all such allegations and said the extension was based on NGTAI and NEGVAC recommendations in light of real-world data from the UK, where the gap was also increased to 12 weeks.

Dr Pollard has supported the decision to extend the gap dosage, "An immunization policy that aims to vaccinate the largest number of people in the quickest possible time with at least one dose makes sense in the present circumstances in India."

Dr Pollard, also Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity at Oxford University, explained that even a single dose of the vaccine provides 70 percent protection against serious illness and hospitalisation. While a single dose only provides 30 percent protection against symptomatic infection, in most cases, such symptoms are mild like cold, cough and fever since the vaccine is already protecting against more severe symptoms.

"In India, the converse is the case. The vast majority of people are unvaccinated and unprotected. Therefore, you need to ensure that as many as possible are protected against serious illness and hospitalisation, even if that means a large number will have lower levels of protection against symptomatic infection," the scientist explained.

But others suggested that letting the virus move through the population increases the chances of the SARS-CoV-2 mutating further and creating more dangerous variants.