Asthma risk in children elevated by unplanned C-section delivery, says study

Cesarean or C-section delivery, particularly potentially avoidable unplanned cesarean sections, elevates asthma risk in children, a recent study published by VATT Institute for Economic Research showed. To the contrary, it doesn't increase the risk of other immune-mediated disorders previously associated with C-sections.

In terms of frequency of practice, the Cesarean section is the top-ranking major surgery in the world. As a consequence, it becomes meaningful to determine how it influences the health of both the patients – the mother and the baby considering the short term and long terms effects.

Researchers used distinct statistical approaches and kept abreast of the health of more than 1.4 million Finnish children from birth to the time they entered adolescence. The focus of the study was on type-1 diabetes, obesity, asthma and other conditions associated with allergy.

Complex effects

Ana Rodriguez from Pompeu Fabra Universit said, "The results suggest that C-section increases the risk of asthma from early childhood. However, we didn't find a causal relationship between C-section and diseases previously linked to it, such as allergies, type-1 diabetes and obesity."

The researcher further said, "These findings suggest that the effect of C-sections on the development of the immune system is more complex than previously assumed." Simple comparisons between babies born by C-section and vaginal delivery are likely to yield misleading conclusions because it is difficult to separate the effect of C-sections from other differences between these two groups.

Discretionary diagnoses

In the conducted research it was found that a higher percentage of unplanned CS, also called the emergency C-section, occurred just before public holidays or weekends. Among the cases of these unplanned C-sections the implication was to the prolonged labour.

"In these cases prolonged labour was frequently the reason for the C-section. The data shows that during the days preceding a public holiday, physicians make greater use of more discretionary diagnoses as justification for the C-section," said Lauri Saaksvuori from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and VATT Institute for Economic Research.