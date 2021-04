A recent study conducted by the University of Oxford research team has revealed that Budesonide, asteroid-based drug commonly used for the treatment of asthma, can help accelerate the recovery for at-home Covid-19 cases.

The steroid caught researchers' attention after it was found that people with asthma are 'under-represented' among Covid-19 cases. This seemed surprising, especially as a lot of fatalities in Covid-19 take place due to respiratory issues. When analyzed carefully, it was found out that the use of budesonide is keeping such patients comparatively safer from the coronavirus.

What does the research say?

During the course of the research, 751 Covid-19 positive people, moderately ill, were asked to take two puffs of budesonide twice a day and 1,028 Covid-19 positive people — also moderately ill — of another group were asked to take rest and paracetamol.

Later, it was found out that those who took budesonide recovered from Covid-19 three days faster (on average) than those who were given the usual standard of care.

However, it is still being analyzed as to how effective the steroid is in reducing the need for hospitalization. It is also worth mentioning that the aforementioned finding was the initial outcome of the trial and the final results, including more data, are likely to be published in a medical general by the end of this month.

What's budesonide?

Budesonide is a corticosteroid, a drug that lowers inflammation in the body. It is breathed into the lungs using an inhaler and is prescribed to asthma patients as it prevents difficulty in breathing, chest tightness, wheezing, and coughing. Budesonide is readily available and is manufactured by all major pharmaceutical brands, including Cipla, Glenmark, Intra Labs, Sun Pharmaceutical, Lupin, among others, in India.

What do experts say?

Doctors involved in the study have said that the findings of the study should be considered by medical practitioners around the world who are working to fight the Covid-19 crisis as budesonide has shown the capacity to increase the chances of recovery from the virus.