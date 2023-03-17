Aster DM Healthcare appoints Nitish Shetty as India CEO

His promotion to the role of CEO of Aster DM Healthcare India is in alignment with the Group’s strategy to further strengthen Aster DM Healthcare’s presence in the country. He will oversee the company’s overall India operations and lead the growth of Aster DM Healthcare in India, the company said in a statement.

Hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare on Friday said it has appointed Nitish Shetty as chief executive officer of its India business. According to the company, he will oversee the company’s overall India operations and lead the growth of Aster DM Healthcare in India.

"His promotion to the role of CEO of Aster DM Healthcare India is in alignment with the Group’s strategy to further strengthen Aster DM Healthcare’s presence in the country," the company said in a statement.

Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM said, "Nitish has a proven track record of success and has been instrumental in growing our Karnataka operations to become a leading provider in the state. We are confident that in his new role, Nitish will take Aster to newer heights."

Shetty has over two decades of leadership experience across various hospital chains. He joined Aster DM Healthcare in 2014, taking charge as the CEO of Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru.

He later rose to become the Regional Director of Aster Hospitals in Karnataka and Maharashtra, alongside assuming responsibility as a Director for Aster Labs.

Before joining Aster, Dr. Shetty worked for some of the reputed healthcare companies in India including BGS Global and Narayana Hrudayalaya. He has specialised in strategic planning and management, for over 23 years.

Over last 8 years he has played a significant part in the commissioning and establishment of numerous projects including Aster CMI Hospital, Aster RV Hospital, Aster Whitefield Hospital and Aster clinics at Bangalore. He has also taken charge of Aster Labs recently.

The healthcare provider has a presence in the GCC region and India.

Commenting on his appointment, Shetty said that he was delighted to take on this new responsibility and "work alongside the teams of committed healthcare professionals to continue shaping Aster India’s growth story."

"Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare has emerged as one of the fastest growing healthcare brands in India. With a presence across 5 States, it has emerged as one of the major integrated healthcare players in the region providing primary to quaternary care services with a strong presence across hospitals, clinics, labs, pharmacies, homecare and digital health. Our quest to make the finest of clinical excellence services delivered by India’s leading medical experts, easily accessible to people, has resulted in the integration of technology and digital enabled solutions into the core of our operations," he added.